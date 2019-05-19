0 'Friends' throwback photo shows stars days away from becoming famous

Story Highlights Hayley Fitzpatrick for ABC News via GMA

LAS VEGAS - Courteney Cox's Instagram is the gift that keeps on giving for fans of the iconic show "Friends," ABC News reports.

The star of the classic sitcom, who played Monica Geller during its 10-year run, shared a throwback with her former castmates from a trip to Las Vegas years ago.

"The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys," she captioned the group shot, featuring herself with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry.

The post has already received over a million likes. "Look at that! Thanks again Jimmy Burrows. Love you Courteney," Kudrow said.

The show's famed director, James Burrows, spoke about sending the group to Vegas during an event where he was honored in 2013.

"I took them to Vegas. We ate at Caesar’s Palace in Spago," he said. "I had me and six of them and I said — I don’t know why I said this — I said, 'This is your last shot at anonymity. Once the show comes on the air, you guys will never be able to go anywhere without being hounded.' I knew the show had a chance to really take off."

"So I did that and then I said, 'Do you want to gamble?' and they said, 'Yes.' I said, 'OK, go ahead.' And all six of them didn't have any money so they each wrote me checks for $200 and I cashed them. And that was it. They came back and premiered and they don‘t have a shot of anonymity anymore," he continued.

The show and its stars went on to reach international fame status.

Cox also recently posted a clip of her visiting the apartment her character lived in on the show, located at 90 Bedford Street in the West Village in New York.

The exterior of the building was often featured in episodes of "Friends," although most scenes were actually filmed at a studio in Los Angeles.

In the clip, Cox says, "Goodnight, guys. I'm going home," before walking toward the apartment with the show's signature transition tune playing in the background.

"The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000," she captioned the post, adding the hashtag, "#missthosedays."

During an appearance on "Busy Tonight" in March, Cox explained how the post came about.

"I was having dinner and someone said, 'You know, the 'Friends' building is just about two blocks over,'" she shared. Once she arrived, she said she found people taking photos outside of the building.

She was then encouraged by a close friend to share the post. "So last night I posted that, and I was at Jennifer's house," Cox added, referring to her former co-star, Aniston. "She's like, 'Post that now and see what happens,' because she's not on Instagram yet."

"I'm thinking to myself, it's probably better to post this between 9 and 12 because that's where my fans are," she joked. "But I didn't, I posted it late at night."

The video has since racked up over 3.5 million views.

This story was written by Hayley Fitzpatrick for ABC News via GMA.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.