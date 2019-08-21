'Dancing With the Stars': Hannah Brown, Lamar Odom and more added to new season

"Bachelorette" Hannah Brown, "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown and former NBA star Lamar Odom are among the celebrity contestants who will face off on the new season of "Dancing With the Stars"!
The full celebrity cast was revealed exclusively on "Good Morning America" Wednesday.
More stars putting on their dancing shoes this season include actor James Van Der Beek, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country superstar Lauren Alaina, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, former NFL star Ray Lewis, actress Kate Flannery, comedian Kel Mitchell, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Supreme's singer Mary Wilson.
Our favorite celebrities and their pro-dancer partners take to the dance floor to battle it out for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy on the new season of the hit show, which debuts on ABC on Sept. 16. In a new twist, however, the official partner pairings will not be announced until the season premiere.
While the pairs are under wraps, many pro dancers are returning this season. Fan-favorites Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Keo Motsepe, Witney Carson, Peta Murgatroyd, Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Cheryl Burke will dance this season. In addition, two new dancers will be joining: Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.
