Hornets LaMelo Ball will be allowed to play with once-banned tattoo uncovered

LaMelo Ball was productive during the six weeks that he was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Before the Charlotte Hornets guard sustained the right sprained ankle, he wasn't allowed to play without tape covering the "LF" tattoo behind his left ear. The NBA viewed it as a violation of league rules against commercial logos, ESPN reported on Friday, so Melo had it covered since Nov. 14.

"Per the [collective bargaining agreement], players are prohibited from displaying commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair during games," NBA spokesman Tim Frank said in November. "We try to enforce the rule reasonably, in accordance with its purpose, and taking into account players' efforts to express themselves in a non-commercial manner. But LaMelo Ball's neck tattoo is in obvious violation of the rule and, accordingly, he's required to cover it."

That stance has reportedly relaxed, according to ESPN, and the NBA is no longer threatening to fine Ball over the matter. After more conversations with him, the players' association and his agents at Roc Nation Sports, the NBA reconsidered its position.

When speaking to the league, Ball explained that "LF" was not only short for his middle name, LaFrance, but also that of a close uncle, ESPN reported. The issues came about, because LaFrance is also a brand.

On Friday, Ball returned in Charlotte's 135-99 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He finished with 28 points, five assist and three rebounds in 27 minutes.

In Ball's absence, Charlotte went 3-17. Overall, in the 16 games he's played this season, Ball is averaging 29.9 points, a career high, 8.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds. The Hornets are 8-28 and fourth in the Southeast Division.