Hawaii Gov. Josh Green tells AP a $4 billion settlement for 2023 Maui wildfire could come next week

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday the parties in Lahaina wildfire lawsuits against the state, Maui County and utilities are close to a global settlement of claims that will be worth a little over $4 billion.

Green said he’s hoping to finalize the details in coming days, perhaps as soon as Aug. 6, which would be two days before the one-year anniversary of the fire that killed 102 people and wiped out historic Lahaina.

