Harry Kane scores from own half in hat-trick for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane had a classic match on Saturday — and maybe the goal of the year.

The 30-year-old scored a David Beckham-esque goal for Bayern Munich against Darmstadt on Saturday before he notched a hat trick in the dominant win.

Before approaching the halfway line, Kane spotted goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen out of the goal area. He sent the ball soaring about 60 yards (meters) back from Bayern’s end of the center circle.

Schuhen attempted to run back to the goal but it was too late. Kane's strike went right over Schuhen's head and into the net to increase Bayern’s lead to 5-0 in the 69th minute.

After Kane got his hat trick in the 88th, Bayer won the game 8-0.

It was a shutout game on both ends until Kane nabbed the first goal, a header in the 51st. Bayern went on to score a flurry of goals in the victory. In nine games with the German champions, Kane has notched 12 goals.

Beckham's iconic score took place on the opening day of the 1996-97 Premier League season against Crystal Palace. It changed his global profile and remains one of the sport's most well-known goals.

Kane deservedly received Saturday's game ball, one that one will likely have a special significance after his exceptional performance.

"Amazing day today, especially the second half," Kane said via Instagram after the game. "Obviously one of my better goals that I've scored in my career."

He noted that he kept an eye on Schuhen and consistently spotted him off the line, which gave him to confidence to send it from so far away.

Kane joined Bayern this past offseason after spending a majority of his accomplished career at Tottenham. The forward played 317 regular-season matches for Tottenham and ranks first in the club's all-time goalscoring.

He is known as one of the most reliable strikers in soccer. Considering performances like this one, he might also have a case to be considered one of the most exciting.