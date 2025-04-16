Grizzlies lose play-in game to Warriors in the worst possible way: A five-second violation

The Memphis Grizzlies hung with the Golden State Warriors throughout most of the play-in game Tuesday. Despite some late heroics from Stephen Curry, the Grizzlies still had a chance to tie things up with just seconds to play. It certainly looked like fans were in store for an exciting finish.

And then the Grizzlies fell apart.

Down by three points with just 5.4 seconds left, all the Grizzlies needed was one shot from beyond the arc to tie the game. They never got that opportunity.

Memphis was whistled for a five-second violation after failing to inbound the ball.

The Warriors were awarded possession following the penalty. Memphis had no choice but to foul Curry, who hit both free-throw attempts with 3.1 seconds to play. With the Grizzlies now trailing by five, the game was out of reach. The Warriors won the contest 121-116.

It was a disappointing ending to an otherwise excellent game. Jimmy Butler starred for the Warriors early, leading the way with 38 points. But with things close as time was running out, Curry drained two late threes to give the Warriors a six-point lead with a minute to play. Curry finished with 37 points.

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant did their best to keep Memphis in the game. Bane led the team with 30 points. Morant dropped 22 points against the Warriors despite sustaining an ankle injury in the third quarter. Morant was able to return in the fourth quarter, and hit two shots down the stretch.

With the win, the Warriors claimed the No. 7 seed in the West. The team will face the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

The loss puts the Grizzlies on the brink of elimination. The team will fight to keep its season alive Friday, when it takes on the winner of Wednesday's play-in game between the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.