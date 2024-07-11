Gregg Berhalter is out, who should replace him? Plus, the Euro and Copa finals are set

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The US Men’s National team is on the hunt for a new head coach after Gregg Berhalter was fired on Wednesday. Christian Polanco and guest co-host Christine Cupo look at who some of what’s next for USMNT.

Also on this episode of the Cooligans, Christine and Christine recap the thrilling semi-finals matches in the Copa America and Euro tournaments, including a discussion of the fight that broke out after Colombia defeated Uruguay on Wednesday. Christian and Christine then talk about how England was able to prevail in the last seconds of their match against the Netherlands which sends them to their second straight Euro final.

The two finish out the episode with a preview of the Euro final, discussing how they think England might fare against Spain in the final. Then they look at how Columbia matches up against Argentina in a battle for the Copa America championship, and why Argentina’s best shot at winning is a low-scoring affair.

(00:00) Episode start

(1:57) Gregg Berhalter fired as USMNT head coach

(13:16) The old guard vs. the younger generation

(17:57) Colombia vs. Uruguay in the Copa America semi-final

(21:43) Where the hostility started in the match

(35:50) The Euros semi-finals recaps

(38:30) England wins over the Netherlands

(45:27) Previewing the Euro final

(54:13) Copa America final

Exclusive content:

This is where we put everything we shouldn't say 😉

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts