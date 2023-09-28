The great power rankings debate: Fitz vs. Frank Schwab | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Jason Fitz brings on Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab to settle their differences over Frank's latest NFL power rankings. Fitz and Frank go from 32 to 1 as they debate over the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and more. Later, the duo give their bold predictions for the upcoming slate of games on Sunday.

2:45 - 32 to 24: How are the 0-3 Vikings ahead of multiple teams with wins? Do the Arizona Cardinals deserve to be higher than 28?

9:35 - 23 to 11: How high do the Indianapolis Colts deserve to be after a big road win against Baltimore? The Pittsburgh Steelers might be too high at 14, and the Cincinnati Bengals might be a little high at 11.

17:10 - Top 10: Do the Dallas Cowboys deserve to fall three spots to #6 after one bad game? Are there 4 teams better than the Miami Dolphins?

26:40 - Frank picks teams whose rankings could look silly in a few weeks: The Jacksonville Jaguars could be much higher soon, and the Steelers and Atlanta Falcons could be a lot lower in few weeks.

35:05 - Bold Predictions: Fitz predicts that whichever head coach loses this weekend in the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game will be fired. Frank predicts that the Buffalo Bills will take down the Dolphins and that the Cardinals will keep it close against the San Francisco 49ers.

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."