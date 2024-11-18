National

Giants reportedly bench quarterback Daniel Jones, will be replaced by Tommy DeVito

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
Time's up for Danny Dimes. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the New York Giants are benching starting quarterback Daniel Jones for the rest of the season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones will be replaced by Tommy DeVito, who started in Jones' place during the 2023 season.

The Giants are 2-8. They're in last place in the NFC East and are tied for the worst record in the NFL.

