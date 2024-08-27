Georgia Tech upsets Florida State, CFP Predictions & what are we watching in Week 1? | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and the newest addition to Yahoo Sports, Adam Breneman kick off the inaugural College Football Power Hour with a look at Week 0's biggest matchup, a surprising result in which the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets surprised two continents with a win over ranked Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. The crew explains how Haynes King and Brent Key led the team to a victory and why the 0-1 hole Mike Norvell's Seminoles squad finds itself in may not be the end of the world.

Later in the show, the trio share their biggest observations from Week 0, such as why offensive line coaches should get more shots at as head coaches (shout out Brent Key), if college football should experiment with a preseason & why roster turnover matters more than ever.

Wrapping up the show, the gang makes one lock and one surprise pick for the new 12-team CFP and they open the Week 1 viewers guide with some recommendations as to which games you should watch and which games you should skip.

(3:30) - Georgia Tech upsets Florida State in Dublin

(16:10) - Things we learned in Week 0

(34:00) - 3 locks, 3 surprises for the 12-team CFP

(54:15) - Binge/Stream/Skip viewers guide to Week 1

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts