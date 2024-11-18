Geno Smith runs in game-winning touchdown to lead Seahawks past 49ers

Geno Smith got the job done on Sunday afternoon.

Smith led the Seattle Seahawks on a long 11-play drive before scrambling into the end zone himself in the final seconds of their 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. That snapped a six-game losing streak against the 49ers, and moved Seattle to 5-5 on the year.

GENO FOR THE LEAD WITH 12 SECONDS LEFT 😤



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/vok7CMDPDZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 18, 2024

The 49ers jumped up by four points in the fourth quarter after Brock Purdy threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings. It seemed as if the 49ers were going to hang on for the win, too, after they stuffed the Seahawks on a short fourth down just a few minutes later.

But after a quick stop on the other end and a 49ers punt, Smith had one last chance. He hit D.K. Metcalf for an 11-yard gain on the first play of their game-winning drive, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba had four catches for 38 yards on that drive alone. Smith then set up his final touchdown run with a 16-yard scramble, too, which put them in scoring position and eventually sealed the three-point win.

Purdy went 21-of-28 for 159 yards with a touchdown and an interception for San Francisco, which has now lost its third game after blowing a fourth quarter lead this season. Christian McCaffrey had 79 yards on 19 carries, and Purdy ran in a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Jennings had 91 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Smith went 25-of-32 for 221 yards with an interception. He had four carries for 29 yards on the ground, too. Kenneth Walker had 54 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.