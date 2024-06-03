French Open: Novak Djokovic rallies to defeat Francisco Cerundolo in five sets

For the second consecutive match at the French Open, top seed Novak Djokovic dropped two sets and rallied in the final two for victory. He won his fourth round match over Francisco Cerundolo in five sets – 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Djokovic advances to the quarterfinals to face either No. 7 Casper Ruud or No. 12 Taylor Fritz. By doing so, he passes Roger Federer as the man with the most Grand Slam quarterfinals at 59.

The defending French Open champion, Djokovic faced Ruud in last year's final and defeated him in three sets. Ruud has made it to the past two tournament finals, while Djokovic has won two of the past three titles at Roland Garros.

On Monday, the three-time champion won the first set in his fourth round match against Francisco Cerundolo before losing the next two. That was likely due in large part to an apparent injury Djokovic suffered to his knee in that first set.

Fans on social media expressed skepticism that Djokovic was really hurt and required a medical timeout, but he did lose the next two sets and received treatment throughout the match. He may also have been fatigued from playing until 3 a.m. local time on Saturday versus Lorenzo Musetti, which has been an expressed concern among players at this year's French Open.

However, Djokovic endured and rallied in what turned into a four-hour, 39-minute match to prevail against Cerundolo's strong serve, drop shots and returns sending him all over the court.

A definite visual highlight was Djokovic going low to return a volley in the fifth set, nearly doing the splits as he went to the ground. He complained earlier in the match to the umpire and called out the grounds staff about the clay court being slippery.

Djokovic thanked the fans in attendance for their support, saying they gave him the energy to come back and win.

"I want to say a big thank you because once again like the last match, the win is for you and helped by you," Djokovic said in French. "The last match, I was two sets to one down, and at the fourth set, 2-2, you gave me so much energy – so really, thank you. What can I say, I was maybe four points away from losing this match, but Francisco played with so much quality. Well done."