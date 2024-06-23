A fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Police say a fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store.

The person died Saturday evening, Arkansas state police said in a statement.

A total of 14 people were wounded in Friday's shooting, according to police: “11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect.”

“Those killed in the shooting were all civilians,” the statement said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.