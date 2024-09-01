Four people suffer minor injuries in Abilene Christian bus crash following OT loss to Texas Tech

Four people suffered injuries when Abilene Christian’s bus was involved in a crash after the team’s 52-51 overtime loss at Texas Tech on Saturday night.

According to a statement from the FCS school, a player, two coaches and the bus driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

“We are grateful of Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, their team physician, Dr. Michael Pay, and all of the first responders for their assistance and care,” a statement from the school said.

ACU was a play away from delivering the upset of the night on Saturday night. The Wildcats kicked a field goal with five seconds left to force overtime and scored a TD in the first overtime after Texas Tech scored a TD and got the PAT on the first possession. After Isaiah Johnson scored on a one-yard TD, ACU elected to go for a two-point conversion and the win. However, QB Maverick McIvor was sacked on the play.

McIvor, a former Texas Tech player, was 36-of-51 passing for 506 yards and three touchdowns. ACU trailed 32-14 with 2:55 to go in the second quarter before slowly whittling Texas Tech’s lead in the second half and tying the game at 42-42 with 4:55 to go.