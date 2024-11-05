Four likely tornadoes in Oklahoma and Arkansas with no deaths or injuries reported

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — The National Weather Service on Tuesday said four likely tornadoes and possibly more touched down in northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas with no deaths or injuries reported.

Weather service investigators were in Muskogee, Sequoyah and Adair counties in eastern Oklahoma and Benton County in northwestern Arkansas, to confirm that tornadoes struck the areas on Monday night, according to meteorologist Joe Sellars.

Sellars said there have been no deaths or serious injuries reported.

The storms struck a day after tornadoes injured at least 11 people in the Oklahoma City area in central Oklahoma.

Keli Cain, spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, said assessments of the damage were underway, but no significant damage has been reported.

Cain said the department is working with the Oklahoma State Election Board and that the storms have not disrupted any polling places for Tuesday's election.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.