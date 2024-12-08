Formula 1: Lando Norris wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to clinch constructor's title for McLaren

Lando Norris got McLaren the constructor’s championship.

Norris won Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the pole position ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. McLaren entered the race with a 21-point cushion on Ferrari and Norris’ win was more than enough to clinch the team’s first constructor’s title since 1998.

Oscar Piastri started on the front row alongside Norris but was taken out in the first corner of the race by Max Verstappen. The four-time champion started fourth on the grid and tried to dive to Piastri’s inside on the opening corner. He didn’t make it and slid into Piastri’s car. The contact sent both drivers spinning and resulted in a 10-second penalty for Verstappen.

Piastri fought his way back to 10th to score a point after getting a 10-second penalty of his own for running into Franco Colapinto. That point for Piastri meant that McLaren won the title by 14 points over Ferrari.