  • Former President George H.W. Bush celebrates 94th birthday

    Updated:

    KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Former President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday in Maine.

    Bush is relaxing at his home in Kennebunkport on Tuesday, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Chief of Staff Jean Becker says the nation's 41st president wants a low-key day and "no presents."

    Several of his children are in town, including former President George W. Bush.

    Bush is spending the summer in Kennebunkport without his wife of 73 years, who died in April. Her 93rd birthday would've been last Friday.

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former President George H.W. Bush celebrates 94th birthday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fate of massive AT&T-Time Warner merger in US judge's hands

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chainsmokers to perform reimagined songs from music icons

  • Headline Goes Here

    Effects of Supreme Court voter roll decision appear limited