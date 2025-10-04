Former NFL QB, broadcaster Mark Sanchez stabbed, hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports broadcaster Mark Sanchez has been hospitalized after an incident early Saturday morning.

ESPN reports that Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis, Ind.

Fox Sports said he is in the hospital and is recovering.

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time,” Fox Sports said.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that… — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 4, 2025

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating an isolated incident between two men that happened around 12:30 a.m., ESPN reported.

Sanchez, 38, was scheduled to be part of the broadcast crew for Sunday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, but will no longer participate, ESPN said.

He played eight seasons in the NFL after being selected fifth overall by the New York Jets in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Sanchez also played with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Washington before retiring after the 2018 season.

