0 Former intelligence officer charged with trying to share secrets with China

FBI agents arrested a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer Saturday as he was about to board a plane to China on charges that include attempting to share defense secrets with the Chinese government.

Ron Rockwell Hansen, 58, was seized by federal agents on his way to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. He faces a number of federal charges, including the attempted transmission of national defense information to the People’s Republic of China, acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China, bulk cash smuggling, structuring monetary transactions and smuggling goods from the United States.

Assistant Attorney General Demers said Hansen, "allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars while illegally acting as an agent of China."

"His alleged actions are a betrayal of our nation's security and the American people and are an affront to his former intelligence community colleagues," Demers said in a statement. "Our intelligence professionals swear an oath to protect our country’s most closely held secrets and the National Security Division will continue to relentlessly pursue justice against those who violate this oath.”

"The allegations in this complaint are grave as it appears Mr. Hansen engaged in behavior that betrayed his oath and his country," said FBI agent Eric Barnhart from the bureau's Salt Lake City office. "This case drives home the troubling reality of insider threats and that current and former clearance holders will be targeted by our adversaries. The FBI will aggressively investigate individuals who put our national security at risk."

Hansen retired after more than 20 years in the Army where he was an officer with a background in "signals intelligence and human intelligence" who speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese and Russian, according to court documents.

While in the Army, Hansen worked as an intelligence case officer for the DIA, the Pentagon's intelligence agency, from 2000 to 2006. In 2006, he was hired by the DIA as a civilian intelligence case officer. During his time in the Army and as a civilian at DIA, Hansen had top secret security clearance.

Hansen made regular trips between the U.S. and China from 2013 to 2017, according to the government complaint. He then shared information he learned at military and intelligence conferences in the U.S. with contacts tied to China's intelligence service, according to prosecutors.

In exchange, Hansen was paid more than $800,000 in funds that came from China, according to the criminal complaint.

Hansen will appear in federal court in Seattle on Monday at 5 p.m. PT to face a judge regarding the 15-count complaint against him.