Former Bills punter Matt Araiza signs contract with Chiefs, his agency announces

Matt Araiza has signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agency announced Thursday.
This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old. A separate civil suit was dropped in December.
We are proud to announce that our client @matt_araiza has signed with the @Chiefs . We are grateful to Brett Veach, coach Reid and the @Chiefs organization for giving Matt this opportunity.— JL Sports (@JLSports3) February 22, 2024
Matt has been to hell and back in the last 18 months. He has handled himself with grace
The former Buffalo Bills punter thanked his family for their support in a statement.
Statement from @matt_araiza— JL Sports (@JLSports3) February 22, 2024
“I am proud and honored to sign a contract with the @Chiefs
I am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career.
I want to thank my family, who have been my rock and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support.
