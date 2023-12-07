Former Bears, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould retires after 18 NFL seasons

Veteran NFL kicker Robbie Gould is retiring after 18 seasons in the league, he announced Thursday.

Gould, who turned 41 yesterday, reflected on his career via Instagram. He accompanied the lengthy caption with a photo from his tenure with the Chicago Bears.

He played in Chicago for 11 years, cementing himself as one of the team's greats. He was listed at No. 62 on the Bears' 100 all-time greatest players list in 2019. After six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Gould joined the New York Giants for a season.

"To have the kind of playing-career experience that I had in the NFL was nothing short of amazing," he wrote. "My level of gratitude for the journey — the ups, the downs, the in between — is immeasurable."

During the offseason, Gould said he was hoping for a training camp invitation but nothing took shape.

In addition to the Instagram post, Gould penned an essay titled "0:00" for The Player's Tribune.

"Will I miss it? Absolutely. The fire to play and to compete definitely still burns, and I'm not sure that will ever go away," he wrote. "As I look back over the entirety of my career, it's kind of ironic because the thing I'm going to miss the most isn't really even all that much about the actual game of football. I'll miss being a part of a football team. The plane rides, the pregame meals, the companionship, the locker room culture, the workouts, and the grind of one unit trying to accomplish a common goal of winning — that part can't be replaced."

