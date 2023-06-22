Flip the script series: Who's this year's Amon-Ra St. Brown? (Dark horse breakout WR)

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens continue our summer 'Flip the script' series by trying to identify this year's Amon-Ra St. Brown: A dark horse WR candidate that will finish in the top 10 in fantasy scoring in 2023.

The two start by looking at which WR in Jacksonville will be the primary option for Trevor Lawrence this season and if that can produce elite fantasy production. The two also agree Drake London is ready to take off in Atlanta and make the second year leap into super stardom. Harmon and Behrens then discuss if we can expect bounce back elite seasons for Michael Pittman and Chris Godwin.

Harmon also believes people will continue to over look Tyler Lockett in Seattle with the addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The two also discuss if we can expect a leap in year two for Kenny Pickett and if that means one of his top WR options could be a dark horse fantasy stud.

The two end the show by picking their finalists and announcing who this year's Amon-Ra St. Brown will be.

3:04 - Flip the script: Who it this year's Amon-Ra St. Brown?

9:35 - WR candidates that just miss the cut and why

11:36 - Candidate: Calvin Ridley/Christian Kirk

16:13 - Candidate: Drake London

22:18 - Candidate: Chris Godwin

26:58 - Candidate: Michael Pittman

33:48 - Candidate: Tyler Lockett

39:12 - Candidate: Diontae Johnson

44:45 - Andy's "wild card" candidates

54:08 - The finalists

56:00 - The pick

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts