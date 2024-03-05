Fire chief in Texas city hit hard by wildfires dies while fighting a structure blaze

FRITCH, Texas — (AP) — A Texas fire chief whose small town was among the hardest hit last week by historic blazes sweeping across the Panhandle died Tuesday while fighting a structure fire, authorities said.

Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith was the first at the scene of the fire and died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital, the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement.

It was unclear how the fire began or whether it was related to wildfires that firefighters are still trying to extinguish across the Panhandle, which includes the largest wildfire in Texas history.

The announcement came hours before Republican Gov. Greg Abbott met with firefighters in Canadian, another town that's experienced heavy destruction. Abbott started the news conference by offering his condolences on Smith's death.

"He was willing to put his own life on the line to save the property of others, and that is what Texas heroism is all about,” Abbott said.

During the news conference, Abbott spoke about the way people have been pulling together to help, and also noted that there are still many needs, including an “extraordinary” need for hay for cattle to eat. That, he said, is a need that will last for months.

Abbott said that with the wildfires still burning, it's important that residents remain vigilant.

“Even though progress has been made, it’s wrong if anybody thinks the fire is over and they can let down their guard,” he said.

An official has said that Fitch's northern edge was hit by a devastating wildfire in 2014, while last week’s blaze burned mostly to the south of the town, sparing the residents who live in the heart of the community.

