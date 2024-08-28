Final predictions for every AFC team: Jets, Titans, Steelers & more | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to preview every team in the AFC. For each team they discuss win totals, give a player to watch and try to predict why each team could under- or over-perform expectations this season.

After discussing why the Georgia Bulldog championship-winning defense has underperformed so far in the NFL, Nate and Charles dive into why they are hyped about the AFC South, as Nate predicts that all four teams will go over their win totals. They're especially curious about the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.

The AFC West looks worse than it has in years past, and both expect the Kansas City Chiefs to get plenty of easy wins against their division rivals.

The AFC East is up next, as Nate thinks Drake Maye should start immediately for the New England Patriots, and that the Buffalo Bills have an underrated run game.

Finally, the AFC North looks to be an absolute bloodbath, as each team has major question marks that could slow them down, but the talent on all four rosters is too good to ignore.

(2:20) What happened to the national champion Georgia defense?

(10:30) AFC South: Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans

(51:05) AFC West: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs

(1:16:20) AFC East: New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills

(1:42:45) AFC North: Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens

