FDA changes rules for which foods can be labeled as ‘healthy’

WASHINGTON DC — A lot of food claims to be healthy, but those allowed to carry the word “healthy” on their packaging are changing.

If you decide what to put in your grocery cart and your body based on the package label, get ready to look for some new things.

The Food and Drug Administration has changed which foods can be labeled healthy.

It’s the first time since 1994 that requirements have been updated. Experts say this is a big win.

“This new definition is aligning our food labels with our current dietary guidelines... the ones we use today, instead of the ones we used 30 years ago,” Aviva Musicus, with the Center for Science said.

To be considered healthy, products must now contain a certain amount of key food groups, such as whole grains, fruit, vegetables, protein, and dairy.

There are new limits on saturated fats, sodium, and added sugars.

Foods that are high in healthy fats, like olive oil, nuts, and salmon, are now allowed to put the word healthy on their packaging.

“You’re no longer going to see the word healthy on things like sugary breakfast cereals or granola bars that are loaded with added sugar or white bread. Instead, you’re going to see healthy claims on things like whole wheat bread and low-fat plain yogurt. These are things that are actually healthy for us,” Musicus said.

The new rule only applies to packaged food, not foods you buy at restaurants.

While it has already taken effect, you won’t see changes immediately. Companies have three years to comply and update their packaging.

The FDA originally said this would take effect in February.

It was delayed until yesterday because the Trump administration wanted to take some time to review any pending rules that had been passed under the Biden administration.

