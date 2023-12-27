Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter + Fantasy Forensic Files + Week 17 Waiver Wire adds

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anytime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who their nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season:
2:27 - One last Panic Meter.... and thank you to you
5:15 - Fantasy Forensic Files
5:36 - The downfall of Sunday morning tinkering with lineups
16:00 - Amari Cooper
24:08 - Breece Hall
29:57 - Brock Purdy
38:57 - DJ Moore + De'Von Achane
44:49 - Stefon Diggs + James Cook
46:39 - The worst bad beat of Week 16
49:26 - Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter: Player we are nervous about starting in Week 17
59:33 - Top 5 Waiver Wire adds for Week 17
