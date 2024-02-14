Fantasy Hockey Trade Analyzer: Now's the time to make a move for some struggling stars

By Corey Abbott, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

Trades involving struggling high-profile stars can be difficult, but their frustrated fantasy managers could be leveraged to your advantage. This week's edition looks at three trade possibilities that fit that description. Additionally, we have a couple of slumping players who should be moved as well as a sell-high option.

TRADE FOR

Evan Bouchard, D, Oilers (99% rostered)

Bouchard has lived up to expectations after being labeled as a breakout candidate going into the 2023-24 season. He has generated 12 goals and 47 points through 49 appearances while adding 132 shots on net and 68 blocked shots. The 24-year-old defender is also averaging a career-high 22:43 of ice time. Bouchard ranks fourth among all NHL blueliners with 21 power-play points, consisting of five goals and 16 assists. He has been taking advantage of the increased role he's been given this campaign.

However, he has cooled off offensively recently, which could open a small window for fantasy managers to attempt to trade for him.

Bouchard will enter Thursday night's action with only three goals and five assists to his credit over his past 12 outings. Bouchard's shot production may trouble some fantasy managers, but he picked up five on target in Tuesday's 8-4 victory over the Red Wings. He hasn't had many offensive hiccups this season, so there's plenty of reason to believe that he can get back on track shortly. Fortunately, Bouchard's spot on the man-advantage in Edmonton is also secure because the team doesn't have a defenseman who can challenge him.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Bouchard for Anze Kopitar

Kyle Connor, LW, Jets (95% rostered)

Connor has struggled to get on the scoresheet since his return to the lineup from a knee injury. After missing 16 games, he has contributed a mere two goals on 31 shots over eight outings. Similar to Bouchard, Connor could be a bit undervalued right now, which makes him an explorable trade target.

During his recent cold spell, Connor has been struggling with a disappointing 6.5% shooting percentage. However, this can easily be corrected and he should be able to get back on track. In his previous 26 appearances, he maintained a success rate of 16.7% on his 102 shots on target. Connor is still skating on the top line and first power-play combination while averaging heavy minutes.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Connor and Timo Meier for Evgeni Malkin and Evander Kane

Andrei Svechnikov, LW/RW, Hurricanes (88% rostered)

Svechnikov, who just came back from a six-game absence Saturday versus New Jersey, has seen limited action this campaign due to injuries. However, he's made a significant impact when he's been in the lineup. The 23-year-old winger had 11 goals, 30 points and 73 shots on net over 30 appearances going into Tuesday night's action. He makes for an intriguing high-risk, high-reward pickup because of his injury history.

Svechnikov has been productive this season alongside Sebastian Aho. They have clicked during even-strength situations as well as on the first power-play unit. Svechnikov is also a great source of hits, with 9.44 per 60 minutes. If he's available, he is worth pursuing.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Svechnikov, Tyler Seguin, Seth Jones for Chris Kreider and Zach Werenski

TRADE AWAY

Aaron Ekblad, D, Panthers (69% rostered)

Ekblad didn't make his 2023-24 debut until Nov. 17 following offseason shoulder surgery. Despite a couple of scoring bursts, he hasn't been able to establish much of an offensive rhythm. Ekblad only has two goals and 11 assists through 35 contests this campaign. He's been held off the scoresheet in 12 of his last 13 contests. It's probably worth seeing what you can get for him in a trade because there could be better options on the waiver wire.

Ekblad's career-low 2.7 shooting percentage will probably improve. He has been a double-digit goal scorer in eight of the past nine seasons. The 28-year-old defender is currently on pace to register a personal-worst four goals. Ekblad's shots per game (2.14) is also his lowest total since his 2014-15 rookie campaign (2.10).

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Ekblad and Travis Konecny for Evander Kane and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Brayden Schenn, C/LW, Blues (47% rostered)

Schenn has been a roller coaster offensively this season, with extreme lows and thrilling highs. He went into Tuesday night's slate with five goals and 13 points in 13 games, which presents fantasy managers with a great opportunity to sell high on him.

Schenn had one assist in nine games to begin the 2023-24 campaign. He also went eight outings without a point over a 10-game span from Nov. 16-Dec. 4 and didn't pick up any points during a 12-game stretch from Dec. 9-Jan. 6. Perhaps Schenn has finally settled into a groove, but seeking someone with a higher ceiling or a better track record of consistency will put you in a much better situation.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Schenn for Joe Pavelski

Lawson Crouse, LW/RW, Coyotes (44% rostered)

Crouse racked up 13 goals and 19 points in 22 games from Oct. 24-Dec. 12. Predictably, he has slowed down offensively, with only six goals and 10 points in his past 23 appearances. Maintaining a 21.3 shooting percentage wasn't going to be possible for a player who had an 11.6% success rate in 423 games before the 2023-24 campaign.

Crouse has just two goals and 17 shots in his past 10 appearances. As a result, many fantasy poolies have dropped him from their teams, but it might be worth trying to trade him first. He could be marketable in a deal because of a personal-best 2.20 shots per game and his high hit total (107) this season. The Coyotes are currently going through a hectic phase of their schedule, which could boost Crouse's value.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Crouse for Seth Jarvis