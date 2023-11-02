Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings (Full-PPR)

This is what fantasy football managers have been waiting for: CeeDee Lamb to show that he belongs in the best-wide-receiver tier. Lamb delivered his best game of the season in Week 8, a monstrous 41-fantasy-point (full-PPR) in the Cowboys 43-20 win over the Rams.

Lamb inhaled 12-of-14 targets in that game; that's music to a fantasy manager's ears, regardless of whether you're playing in a full or half-PPR format.

How will he follow that performance up?

