Fantasy Football Week 3 PPR Rankings

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best receiver duos in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. While Smith is off to a great start for fantasy managers, averaging 20.4 points in PPR leagues, Brown's first two weeks have been a bit muted (WR44 at 10.9 points per game) despite averaging a team-high eight target per game.

That could change in Week 3 as the Eagles have an intriguing matchup on Monday Night Football against the surprising 2-0 Buccaneers. Tampa Bay's defense is strong against the run, but more susceptible against the pass, making both stars clear WR1s this week.

While Brown and Smith are no-doubt starters on every fantasy team, not every lineup decision is as easy. Lean on our Week 3 PPR rankings to help you with your toughest sit-start calls.

Best of luck in your Week 3 matchups!