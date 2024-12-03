Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

It has been a roller coaster of a season for the Cleveland Browns, but since Jameis Winston took over the reins, it's been a much more enjoyable ride for fantasy football managers. WR Jerry Jeudy, who was handsomely paid this offseason, has been a big beneficiary of Winston's shenanigans, having been particularly productive since the trade of former teammate Amari Cooper.

Over the past five games, Jeudy has had 5+ receptions for 70+ receiving yards, including two games with 140+ yards and a touchdown. In that span, he's ranked as the overall WR5 in total scoring (despite a bye!) and as the WR3 in fantasy points per game (21.7 ppg).

Jeudy gets a matchup against a challenging Pittsburgh Steelers secondary in Week 14 — a rematch of the snowglobe game in which he posted a 6-85-0 line just two weeks ago. Is Jeudy a must-start in this spot?

