Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

If you made it to your fantasy football playoffs and were carried there by rookie tight end Brock Bowers ... well ... let's hope you either had a bye or you had Josh Allen or Jared Goff at quarterback to make up the difference between his projected point total and actual output! Despite some late-game theatrics that made it look like the Raiders had a chance to come back late in the game, Vegas struggled on offense through much of the game.

In a make-or-break week, Bowers totaled just three catches for 35 receiving yards, posting his third game with fewer than 10 points in full-PPR scoring leagues over the past four outings.

Find out if our team expects Bowers to bounce back from a disappointing few outings with a glance at their Week 15 tight end rankings for full-PPR scoring league formats:

Who are you starting at tight end in Week 16?