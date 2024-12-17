National

Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
Las Vegas Raiders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 8: Brock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks to the huddle during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
If you made it to your fantasy football playoffs and were carried there by rookie tight end Brock Bowers ... well ... let's hope you either had a bye or you had Josh Allen or Jared Goff at quarterback to make up the difference between his projected point total and actual output! Despite some late-game theatrics that made it look like the Raiders had a chance to come back late in the game, Vegas struggled on offense through much of the game.

In a make-or-break week, Bowers totaled just three catches for 35 receiving yards, posting his third game with fewer than 10 points in full-PPR scoring leagues over the past four outings.

Find out if our team expects Bowers to bounce back from a disappointing few outings with a glance at their Week 15 tight end rankings for full-PPR scoring league formats:

Who are you starting at tight end in Week 16?

