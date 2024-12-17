Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

It's officially crunch time in your fantasy football leagues as we look to secure a trip to the Fantasy Football Super Bowl this week with a win! Though the top of your lineup is probably locked and loaded at this point (or maybe not), the flex is where things can get a bit trickier, especially as injuries continue to pile up across the league. Luckily, there were a few pleasant surprises in Week 15 that could guide our decision-making in the playoffs moving forward — Iike Tennessee Titans RB Tyjae Spears, for instance.

Though the Titans made it clear this offseason that Tony Pollard was the intended workhorse, a nagging ankle injury may have officially opened the door for teammate Tajae Spears to hold some flex value in Week 16. Playing a season-high 56% of snaps this past week, Spears didn't get much done on the ground with just five rushing yards on four attempts, though he did, at least, manage a rushing touchdown on one of those four attempts. Despite the inefficiency on the ground, Spears' seven targets came up clutch, reeling in six of them for 87 yards and a score for a career-high 27.2 fantasy points in full-PPR scoring formats.

Which surprising high-performing depth player from Week 15 is most likely to repeat? Which could disappoint? Check out our team's Week 16 flex rankings for full-PPR scoring leagues to help you decide who to start (and who to sit):

