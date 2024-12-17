Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

It's just like our cruel (but incredible) game of fantasy football to leave us riding high on the knowledge that we're heading into the playoffs with league-winners like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry ... only to be let down with their production in the most crucial of moments.

Week 15 marked Henry's first game all season with fewer than 100 scrimmage yards where he didn't score a touchdown. Meanwhile, Barkley totaled just 8.4 fantasy points — his third-lowest point total all season with his second-lowest scrimmage yard total (74) all year, apparently dealing with an injury of sorts, though he declined to go into further detail when pressed.

Of course, Henry and Barkley will find their way back to the top of the scoring tiers, but in the meantime, you can find out where the rest of the league's RBs stand on our team's Week 15 RB rankings ...

Which running back will put up a surprise dud in Week 16?