Fantasy Football: Week 10 matchups to exploit

Dominate your fantasy football leagues in Week 10 by targeting these favorable matchups.

Chuba Hubbard vs. NYG

Hubbard is coming off one of his better games of the season and enters Week 10 with some good news, having just secured a four-year contract extension worth a reported $32.2 million. In Week 9, he was able to take advantage of a weaker Saints run defense, scoring twice on his 17 touches. His strong season has continued as he ranks top 20 in fantasy points per game, and he's averaging 4.9 yards per touch. Hubbard continues to prove he was one of the best late-round picks in all of fantasy.

The Panthers get another solid matchup on the ground this week against the Giants who allow the most rushing yards per play. New York allowed 15.8 fantasy points to Austin Ekeler in Week 9, his best performance of the season. In Week 8, the Giants allowed a season-high 131 total yards to Najee Harris.

One more thing — the Panthers rookie RB Jonathon Brooks could return this week. But the team has been extremely cautious with Brooks, even if he plays expect him to be limited. Start Hubbard with confidence this week.

Najee Harris vs. WAS

Harris comes out of his bye week, and he’s been red hot. He has three straight games of 100+ yards, and he leads the NFL during this stretch with 11 runs of 10+ yards. He’s been highly explosive the past month, and his role remains elite. Harris has averaged 21 opportunities per game since Jaylen Warren returned from a knee injury in Week 6. Though his role in the passing game has diminished some with Warren back, it's more of a long-term concern and less of an issue for this week.

In Week 10, the Steelers take on the Commanders. Washington allows 5.1 rushing yards per play, the second-highest mark in the league. Expect Harris to come out of the bye week refreshed and ready to handle another 20-or-so opportunities.

Jaylen Waddle vs. LAR

It’s been a tough stretch for Waddle. He’s become the fourth target in the Dolphins passing attack the past two weeks since Tua returned. Tyreek, De’Von Achane and TE Jonnu Smith have all earned more targets than Waddle the past two games. To add insult to injury, Waddle lost 24 yards on an end-of-game lateral play and finished the day with negative two yards.

All of this is bad, but it's only a small sample of two games. Waddle has proven to be successful with Tua under center in his larger career sample. That includes Week 1 of this year, where Waddle topped 100 yards on five catches. This week Waddle takes on a Rams secondary that allows the fourth most passing yards per play according to NFL Pro. Start Waddle this week in what should be a bounce back performance.

Amari Cooper vs. IND

Cooper is currently day-to-day with a wrist injury. This injury limited him in Week 8 where he caught just one ball for three yards and kept him out of Week 9. His presence was missed, however, as the Bills struggled to move the ball in the air. Josh Allen averaged just six yards per attempt and Khalil Shakir was the team's leading wide receiver with just 50 yards. Getting Cooper back on the field and involved in the game plan should be a priority for Buffalo this week, especially as Keon Coleman is also managing a wrist injury suffered last week.

If Cooper is able to suit up, he’ll get a great matchup against the ColIndy allows the seventh most passing yards per game, and they just gave up 137 yards to Justin Jefferson last week. Thankfully, this isn’t a lower-body injury for Cooper, so if he’s able to play he should be a full go; start him if he’s active.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. CAR

This is easily the best spot-start of the week at running back. Tracy Jr. will take on the Panthers who allow the most rushing yards per game. Not only that, but this Carolina team just allowed 215 total yards to Alvin Kamara last week. Now it’s Tracy’s turn to take advantage of this weaker defensive line. Tracy is projected for over 80 total yards in the betting markets, one of the higher totals of the week. It’s a smash spot for the talented rookie who is coming off another strong usage week.

In Week 9, Tracy played 69% of the Giants snaps which was his most in a game with Devin Singletary active this season. This led to Tracy producing 69 yards on 17 touches. It wasn’t his best performance, but the important takeaway is Tracy continued to dominate the backfield in both snaps and touches. Tracy earned 17 touches compared to just 7 for Singletary. Over the past two games with Singletary healthy, Tracy has averaged 20 opportunities per game compared to just six for Singletary. Make sure Tracy is in your lineup this week.