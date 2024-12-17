Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

Every NFL season, unlikely waiver-wire heroes emerge to carry our fantasy football teams to glory. This year, at the tight end position, that hero was an unlikely one — Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith, finally achieving the breakout campaign football fans have hoped for (and knew he was physically gifted enough to achieve) dating back to his time with the Tennessee Titans.

As unlikely as Smith's age-29 breakout was, it's all come together swimmingly in the second half of the season. Since Week 7, Smith has been the overall TE1 in half-PPR scoring formats, averaging 13.8 fantasy points per contest. Over the entire course of the season, he ranks top-five at the position in catches (70) and receiving yards (740) with six receiving TDs to further bolster his floor for fantasy managers.

Can his magic continue in the fantasy playoff semifinals? Find out how high Smith has landed in our team's Week 16 tight end rankings for half-PPR scoring league formats:

Which tight end will deliver the highest output in Week 16?