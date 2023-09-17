Fantasy Football Early Week 3 Waiver Wire: Last call for Zack Moss!

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are some options to consider putting in a waiver for ahead of Week 3.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts (52% rostered)

The moment Zack Moss returned from injury and was activated by the Colts, the safe assumption was that he would be the fantasy back to roster out of the Colts backfield. Jonathan Taylor is on the PUP list. Rookie Evan Hull was placed on IR. Deon Jackson was terrible in Week 1.

However, one out of every two fantasy managers didn't get the memo, as Moss entered Week 2 barely over 50% rostered. Expect that to change in a big way for Week 3.

As expected, Moss led the Colts backfield during the team's 31-20 victory over Houston. Moss rushed 18 times for 88 rush yards, a touchdown and four catches with 19 yards.

Moss is set to own this backfield at least until Taylor returns (and who knows what to expect when he does return. Go get him, as he'll be part of an efficient running game alongside Anthony Richardson (although be sure to monitor the rookie QB's status — he's dealing with a concussion sustained in Week 2).

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans (5% rostered)

The Texans passing game is a work in progress as rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud gets his sea legs under him, but Week 2 showed us what could be. Not only did Stroud throw for 384 yards, but rookie receiver Tank Dell collected seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown (on a team-leading 10 targets).

Talented young receiver Nico Collins led the team with a whopping 146 receiving yards and a score of his own, and veteran Robert Woods is still around, but Dell showed off the talent that made him a third-round pick in the NFL Draft. It's possible Dell could be on the verge of supplanting Woods as the No. 2 target on the team.

Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears (38% rostered)

The rookie Johnson was the backup to incumbent Bears starter Khalil Herbert in Week 2, carrying the ball four times for 32 yards, and catching both of his targets. The Bears offense doesn't look good at all through two weeks, but Johnson appears to at least have supplanted D'Onta Foreman as the No. 2 back on this team, with the veteran being a healthy scratch on Sunday. If the very young 2023 season is any indication, backup running backs are looking extremely valuable in fantasy. Go add Johnson.