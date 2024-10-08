Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Kickers

Welcome to Week 6, kicker fans! Week 5 was a fun one for kickers — a scoring bonanza, if you will — as eight different kickers scored 12+ fantasy points. Hopefully, you managed to snag a top option!

So far this season, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey reigns as the top-scoring fantasy kicker by a whopping 10-point margin, having just reigned as the K1 overall ahead of Justin Tucker as a rookie back in 2023. He's closely followed by Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans), Jake Moody (San Francisco 49ers) and Younghoe Koo (Atlanta Falcons).

Unfortunately, those who have been counting on Moody's production will need to look elsewhere this week after he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 5. He appears set to miss some time, and the team has already begun the search for his replacement for the immediate future.

If you're that unlucky Moody manager (or just looking for a streamer), here's a look at our team's Week 6 kicker rankings:

