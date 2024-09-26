National

Fantasy Football Week 4: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 4 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 4 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

🧐 Week 4 Strategy

Week 4 sleepers

Numbers Do Lie: More good stuff coming from Johnson

Bust candidates: 6 players who could disappoint

Matchups to exploit to give you an edge
Trade Analyzer: Players to trade for/away ahead of Week 4
Which players will make or break your lineup
Storylines to watch: What to make of the Buccaneers' backfield and more
What history tells us about Jauan Jennings' monster Week 3 breakout
Running back report: Backfields we're watching
Panic Meter: Time to worry about these slow starts?
Fantasy Football: Fact or Fluke?
Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Coming Friday ➡️

Week 4 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 4

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 4 Conviction Picks

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday ➡️ Week 4 preview, lineup advice

Fantasy Film Room: These WRs are beating the 2-high modern defenses

Stats you need to know for Week 4
Panic Meter: How much should we worry about Anthony Richardson, Brandon Aiyuk and more
Week 3 recap: What mattered most?

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Don't overlook Brian Robinson Jr. against Arizona!
Why James Conner is a must-start vs. Washington
Justin Fields' breakout potential vs. the Colts
C.J. Stroud ready for a monster performance vs. Jaguars
Diontae Johnson's fantasy value soars with Dalton at QB
Why Jordan Mason is primed for another 100-yard game
Can Mike Evans rebound vs. Philadelphia in Week 4?
Should you be adding Tutu Atwell to your roster?
Why you should sell Dallas Goedert ASAP
Why the Chiefs are no longer a fantasy juggernaut
Patience, not panic, is key for Anthony Richardson
Time to ditch D’Andre Swift?
Is Caleb Williams making progress?
Saquon Barkley saves Eagles, fantasy managers in Week 3
Have we seen the best yet of Sam Darnold?
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
