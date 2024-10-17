National

Fantasy Football Week 7: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 7 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 7 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

🧐 Week 7 Strategy

Week 7 sleepers: Add some "JuJu" to your lineups with these overlooked options

Numbers Do Lie: Big days are on the horizon for DK Metcalf, Geno Smith

Bust candidates: James Conner could be in for another disappointing game

Matchups to exploit to give you an edge
Trade Analyzer: Players to trade for/away ahead of Week 7
Which players will make or break your lineup

Shuffle Up: Rest-of-season WR rankings

Storylines to watch: Will Davante Adams fix the Jets offense?

Running back report: Analyzing the Buccaneers' now-confusing backfield

Panic Meter: Time to worry about these struggling players?

Fact or Fluke: Patience pays off for several players in Week 6

Week 7 Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Fantasy Fallout: Amari Cooper to the Bills | Davante Adams to the Jets

Coming Friday 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 7 Conviction Picks

Week 7 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 7

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday 🔜 Week 5 preview, lineup advice

Fantasy Film Room: 4 offenses we need fixed for fantasy

Stats you need to know for Week 7 + an interview with Falcons WR Drake London

Panic Meter: What to make of CeeDee Lamb, Travis Etienne Jr, Sam LaPorta and more

Week 6 recap: What mattered most?

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

Brock Bowers’ fantasy potential soars after Davante Adams trade
Fresh off bye, Kyren Williams poised for monster game
Why DK Metcalf will shine against the Falcons
Diontae Johnson thriving with Andy Dalton at QB
Start Austin Ekeler with confidence against Carolina
Expect Jared Goff to continue throwing multiple TDs in Week 7
Can Chargers RBs remain fantasy viable options?
Broncos-Saints will be a Thursday night struggle
Drake London on building chemistry with Kirk Cousins
Big fantasy questions loom for Buccaneers RBs
Why is it appealing to buy low on week-to-week Aaron Jones?
What's the fantasy impact of Davante Adams to the Jets?
Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 7
Is it total panic time for CeeDee Lamb & the Dallas Cowboys
Care/Don't Care: Tee Higgins' value & Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s rushing average
There's a lot to like with Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
