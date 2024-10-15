Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

Look out, folks! There's a new PPR king in Fantasy Football Town. That man's name? Kenneth Walker III.

After earning a reputation as a speedy, explosive back without much standing as a receiver, Walker has more than proved his worth in that aspect in Ryan Grubb's new offensive scheme. Since returning from an injury that held him out four two weeks, Walker has had five or more targets in each of the past three games, including eight targets in each of the last two. That usage has helped earn him 14 or more fantasy points in each of those games, ranked as the RB3 in PPR scoring over that span.

Though backup Zach Charbonnet has looked promising in his second NFL season, Walker's role as the top RB in the offense has become apparent. QB Geno Smith also leads the league with 278 dropbacks through the first six weeks of the season — even more good news for the potential opportunity of Walker in the passing game rest-of-season.

Find out where Walker stands in our team's Week 7 running back rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

Which RB would you prefer rest-of-season in full-PPR scoring formats: Derrick Henry or Kenneth Walker III?