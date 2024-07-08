Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brooks Lee leads hitter pickups

Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters worth adding on the fantasy baseball waiver wire in Week 15.

Brooks Lee, SS, Minnesota Twins (38% rostered)

Lee is a switch-hitting shortstop who's replacing an injured Royce Lewis at third base in Minnesota. The eighth overall pick in 2022 (shoutout to Cal Poly), Lee has recorded a hit (with six RBI) during all five games since getting called up. He should continue to help in batting average with terrific plate discipline, although his fantasy upside is capped thanks to limited power and speed.

Lee will gain 3B eligibility soon, and he’ll benefit from hitting in a Minnesota lineup that’s scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season.

James Outman, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers (21%)

Outman was recalled Friday after Jason Heyward landed on the IL. Outman totaled 16 homers/steals over 147 at-bats with a .924 OPS in Triple-A and should be a regular in Los Angeles’ lineup against right-handers with Heyward sidelined. Outman is a plus defender who hit 23 homers and stole 16 bases over just 483 ABs last year, and he’ll benefit from hitting in the league’s best lineup (121 wRC+). Outman had a top-150ish ADP for a reason, and he’s available in nearly 80% of Yahoo leagues.

Luis García Jr., 2B, Washington Nationals (42%)

García remains available in too many fantasy leagues despite an incredibly hot start in July, when he’s batting .500 with three homers and a steal. García’s 600 at-bat pace versus right-handed pitchers this season is 26 home runs, 23 stolen bases and 99 RBI (while batting .294). His splits make him more valuable in leagues with daily lineup changes, but García is also running more than ever; his 15 SB attempts are already a career-high, as Washington has recorded the third-most steals in MLB this season. With elite contact skills and improved power/speed, García should be rostered in most fantasy leagues.

Colt Keith, 2B/3B, Detroit Tigers (27%)

Keith has recorded three homers and a steal over the last four games, so the former prospect may be figuring things out at the plate; he’s batting .316 with a .919 OPS over his last 20 games. Keith struggles (and often sits) against lefties, but he’s hit second in Detroit’s lineup in 12 of his last 15 starts. He’s running more than he ever did throughout the minors, and his .245 batting average comes with a .265 expected BA.

Keith is still just 22 years old — he was called up early thanks to securing a contract — so there’s optimism for further growth this season.

Heston Kjerstad, OF, Baltimore Orioles (38%)

Kjerstad remains more of a speculative add thanks to uncertain playing time, but he'd be worth adding in all fantasy leagues should he secure an everyday role. He has a 164 wRC+ with Baltimore after raking in Triple-A this season. Kjerstad struggles with strikeouts, but he leads all hitters in average exit velocity over the last 10 days. Camden Yards has increased home runs for left-handed batters by a whopping 32% this year, and the park also cuts strikeouts.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Kjerstad has the talent to emerge as an everyday player even in a crowded Baltimore outfield.