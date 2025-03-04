Fantasy Baseball Closer Tiers: The ninth inning is dark and full of terrors — so who should you draft?

Despite my best efforts, Yahoo has stubbornly refused to eliminate either pitchers or saves from the default version of fantasy baseball, so I’m afraid we are headed for another season of unnecessary pain. My fight continues, but powerful corporate forces have aligned against me.

Saves are of course the most puntable category in our game, so you are free to disregard them and proceed as if they aren't actually relevant. On the other hand, saves are also routinely available throughout the season, so it can be argued that punting the stat is an absurd decision. The waiver wire will be spitting out saves from March through September.

Personally, I’m never all-in on closers during a draft, but I’m also never entirely out. It’s unusual for me to shop in the luxury tiers. I’m also not generally the manager who leaves a draft with more than two sources for saves — again, we can pretty much always find this stat in-season.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

Our goal today is to review and categorize every major league team's presumptive opening day closer, using average draft position as our guide. You will find no discussion here on closers-in-waiting or other set-up relievers. Today, we are keeping it simple and assessing only the likeliest occupants of the ninth inning.

Tier 1: If you draft anyone from this group, it reeks of fear.

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians (ADP 37.6)

Devin Williams, New York Yankees (45.3)

Josh Hader, Houston Astros (51.0)

Look, these guys are obviously the best of the closing bunch, a trio with job security, rare talent and very few blemishes. The critical problem with this group is they are drafted in the same neighborhood as a collection of the most impactful three- and four-category stars in fantasy. It's absolutely wild to pass on any of the hitters from the Kyle Schwarber-to-C.J. Abrams draft range in favor of a closer. Anyone who does this is truly radiating fear.

Bankable sources of saves are available hundreds of picks later. Please continue your scroll for details.

Tier 2: Drafting from this group demonstrates mild self-discipline, but we can see through it. You are still a coward.

Edwin Díaz, New York Mets (55.6)

Mason Miller, Athletics (60.0)

Raisel Iglesias, Atlanta Braves (63.0)

Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals (66.6)

Yup, these guys are great, too. Are any of them so good that you should concede the game-breaking upside of Wyatt Langford, Oneil Cruz, James Wood or Matt McLain to another manager? Pfft. C'mon. Obviously not.

So many quality saves remain on the board. Keep scrolling.

Tier 3: Each of these guys can be every bit as valuable as the closers already drafted.

Félix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles (78.2)

Jhoan Durán, Minnesota Twins (86.5)

Andres Muñoz, Seattle Mariners (87.9)

Ryan Walker, San Francisco Giants (99.6)

Robert Suárez, San Diego Padres (100.5)

Tanner Scott, Los Angeles Dodgers (103.2)

Imagine being so panicky about saves that you’d already drafted two closers inside the first five rounds, and then dudes like Durán, Muñoz and Walker are sitting out there after the top-80 picks. Tough scene.

All of these closers clearly possess the skills and situations necessary to finish as top-three relievers, delivering 35-plus saves. Any are capable of leveling up to a higher tier in 2026. This is the draft range in which the closers should legitimately tempt us.

Tier 4: Welcome to the closer dead zone. This group is a party.

Alexis Díaz, Cincinnati Reds (130.1)

Jeff Hoffman, Toronto Blue Jays (134.5)

Trevor Megill, Milwaukee Brewers (134.8)

Pete Fairbanks, Tampa Bay Rays (147.5)

Ryan Pressly, Chicago Cubs (149.2)

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Angels (167.6)

David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates (167.9)

Carlos Estévez, Kansas City Royals (168.3)

Justin Martínez, Arizona Diamondbacks (178.8)

Kyle Finnegan, Washington Nationals (183.5 since he re-signed)

Jordan Romano, Philadelphia Phillies (183.4)

The nice thing about this draft neighborhood is that you can tell yourself a great story about any of these pitchers. Of course many of those stories will quickly fall apart when the regular season is underway. This tier appears to be a warm, welcoming landscape — full of promise and possibility — but it is, in fact, a minefield.

I love it here. This is home. Gimme Fairbanks and Martínez and let’s go win a league.

Tier 5: Yes, drafting these guys will fill you with immediate dread. But that jolt of anxiety is how we know we’re alive.

Chris Martin, Texas Rangers (193.9)

Liam Hendriks, Boston Red Sox (208.1)

Jason Foley, Detroit Tigers (225.9)

Calvin Faucher, Miami Marlins (238.1)

It is entirely possible that any or all of these pitchers will not actually have possession of the ninth inning when Opening Day rolls around. These pitchers might very well be members of closing committees, or they could have setup roles. Some are presumptive co-closers at best.

And yet … well, few achievements in fantasy baseball are as exciting as getting 20 saves from a fading dead-armed vet you drafted outside the top-200 picks. Any of these relievers is capable of giving us a legendary fantasy ride.

Tier 6: OK, this is an objectively bad idea.

Tyler Kinley, Colorado Rockies (NA/going undrafted)

Almost no discernible way this can end well. Do not want. I’ll look the other way if you want to draft Seth Halvorsen from the Colorado bullpen, but I must officially condemn a Kinley pick.

Tier 7: Pretty sure this guy is actually an AI-generated name and not an actual human pitcher.

Justin Anderson, Chicago White Sox (NA/going undrafted)

You simply can’t do it, not even in A.L.-only leagues. Have a little self-respect. Better to take a flier at another spot, or draft a non-closing reliever who’s capable of producing useful ratios.

If any member of the White Sox bullpen becomes an end-game consideration for you, let’s consider stepping away from your device and allowing auto-draft to take over.