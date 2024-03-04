Fantasy Baseball: Easy to forget these MLB players finished last season strong

For better or worse, football creates a level of interest that dwarfs that of all other fantasy games. And for this reason, many baseball managers deal with divided attention as their leagues are wrapping up. Those who put NFL news at the forefront of their minds down the stretch will benefit from reading this 2024-themed analysis of the players who finished last season on a high note.

Please note that the statistics listed were generated from September 1 to the end of the season.

Logan O’Hoppe, C, Los Angeles Angels

A torn left labrum shelved O'Hoppe for nearly four months, but he handled a heavy workload after returning on August 18 and led all catchers in homers down the stretch. The 24-year-old is the 17th catcher off the board by Yahoo ADP but should be valued as a top-10 option who could crack the top five by flashing his 2023 power skills across a full season. O'Hoppe could use the Angels' lack of lineup depth to his advantage by earning a premium spot in the order.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B/3B, Cincinnati Reds

After an unremarkable start to his career, Encarnacion-Strand showed in September that he could be the same player with the Reds who tormented pitchers in the minors. Encarnacion-Strand tallied 33 homers between all levels in 2023 after compiling 32 the previous year, and with a full-time role he could go deep 30 times in his first full MLB season. The Reds have a crowded infield but would be foolish not to promote a 24-year-old with this much potential.

Nelson Velázquez, OF, Kansas City Royals

The Royals reaped immediate benefits from an under-the-radar move at the trade deadline to acquire Velázquez from the Cubs. The native Puerto Rican was not much of a slugger early in the minors but ripped 15 round-trippers in 56 games in 2022 and went deep 16 times in 80 games last season before being promoted to the majors on August 10. Velázquez has a clear path to serve as the team’s designated hitter, which makes him an interesting late-round fantasy option.

Seiya Suzuki, OF, Chicago Cubs

No player produced a higher batting average across more plate appearances down the stretch than Suzuki. And his remarkable September is even more meaningful when noting that it came after an August where he hit .321 with five homers and a 1.006 OPS. Suzuki came to the Cubs with sizable expectations at the outset of the 2022 season, but most of his career performance has been more acceptable than impactful. He may have needed some time to adapt to baseball in America and is now ready to have his best season.

Esteury Ruiz, OF, Oakland A’s

With all due respect to 2023 steals champ, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ruiz is the man who has the best chance of posting an eye-popping swipes total this year. The speedster compiled a double-digit steals total in every month of the 2023 season except for July, when he dealt with an injury and appeared in just four games. Playing time is the biggest variable for Ruiz, who barely cracked 60 plate appearances in each of August and September after logging over 100 in each of the initial three months of the season. He is currently listed as the A’s starting center fielder but may have to improve on his .654 OPS to remain a full-time player.

Nick Pivetta, SP/RP, Boston Red Sox

Are you willing to give Pivetta another chance? For many managers, the answer to that question is no. After all, the 31-year-old has teased us with a few short bursts of success en route to a disappointing lifetime 4.86 ERA. But those who are looking for a late-round starter could grab the man who posted the second-highest September strikeout total while also walking just five batters across 33.1 innings.

Michael King, SP/RP, San Diego Padres

Those who checked out early for fantasy football season missed the rise of King as one of baseball's most exciting starters. The 28-year-old permanently joined the Yankees rotation on August 24, and from that point forward logged a 1.88 ERA and a 48:9 K:BB ratio. By switching to San Diego via the Juan Soto trade, King gets the benefit of moving from one of baseball's bandboxes to a pitcher-friendly home venue.

Bobby Miller, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Miller could be the rare case of a prospect in a major market who flies slightly under the radar. After all, he was average for most of the summer before taking off once our attention turned to football by producing a 40:7 K:BB ratio across his final six starts. Miller will now be overshadowed by the Dodgers high-priced offseason acquisitions, which may give wise managers a chance to add him at a reasonable draft slot, as he is typically the 23rd starter off the board in Yahoo drafts.