Fantasy Baseball 2-Start Pitcher Rankings: Tough week to find reliable arms on the waiver wire

There is no sugarcoating it — after two consecutive weeks with plenty of appealing two-start streamers, this week’s list is rough. There is no one who I would recommend without hesitation. Managers who are worried about their ratios should consider pivoting to one of the top one-start options. On the hitting side, wise managers will look for Royals and Tigers on the waiver wire.

Two-start pitchers (listed in order of preference):

Landen Roupp, Giants, 15% (@CHC, @MIN)

Roupp’s 5.10 ERA will scare many managers away, but he is close to breaking through. The youngster is collecting plenty of strikeouts (25.9%) while limiting hard contact (86.8 mph average exit velocity) and getting plenty of ground balls. He could become an effective starter by making small strides on his walk rate and enjoying better luck on his 69.1% strand rate. I’m willing to give him one more shot for his upcoming two-start week.

Matthew Boyd, Cubs, 38% (vs. SF, @NYM)

Boyd has thus far limited scoring (2.70 ERA) but has struggled to keep the bases clean (1.44 WHIP). His 20.7% strikeout rate and his 9.0% walk rate are both worse than his career marks, and he could struggle when his 7.1% HR/FB rate normalizes towards his lifetime 13.2% mark. Overall, Boyd is a fringe option in 12-team leagues.

Tyler Anderson, Angels, 23% (vs. TOR, vs. BAL)

We’ve seen this movie before. For the third time in the past four seasons, Anderson is logging an ERA (2.67) that is much lower than his FIP (4.97). Sure, such a large gap is not going to last, but Anderson deserves some credit for logging a 3.75 ERA across 532.2 innings since the outset of the 2022 season. The righty has decent matchups this week, as both the Blue Jays and Orioles are bottom-10 teams in runs scored. He’s a low-end option in 12-team leagues.

Luis L. Ortiz, Guardians, 19% (@WSH, vs. PHI)

After struggling to generate whiffs in his initial two starts, Ortiz has struck out 31 batters across 21.1 innings during his past four outings. Still, his run suppression has been inconsistent, which primarily stems from issuing too many walks. Managers in points leagues will want Ortiz in the lineup, while those in categories formats will be rolling the dice with their ratios.

Luis Severino, Athletics, 44% (vs. SEA, vs. NYY)

Severino has fallen into a predictable pattern this year, excelling on the road (0.95 ERA) and struggling at his team’s new hitter-friendly home park (5.11 ERA). His skills have been just as strong when working at home, but trouble with the long ball (four homers) have contributed to the right-hander’s struggles. The sample sizes are small at this time of year, but the early splits make Severino a risky play this week.

Shane Smith, White Sox, 19% (@KC, vs. MIA)

This may be the first time in over a year that I have included a White Sox starter in this article, but Smith has earned some level of consideration. Sure, he has been fortunate to post a 2.23 ERA, as all of his ERA estimators are in the 4.00 range. His 19.5% strikeout rate is nothing special, as is his 9.0% walk rate. His matchups this week are friendly, as the Royals rank 25th in runs scored and although the Marlins have been average, their lineup lacks impact hitters. If there is a week to use Smith, this is it.

Lucas Giolito, Red Sox, 17% (vs. TEX, @KC)

Giolito enjoyed a successful return to the active roster when he tossed six innings of three-run ball against the Blue Jays on April 30. To throw a bit of cold water on the outing, his 2:2 K:BB ratio was nothing special and his velocity was similar to the radar gun readings he posted when he struggled in 2022-23. Managers can consider adding him to their roster, but it’s likely too early to put Giolito in the starting lineup.

Andrew Abbott, Reds, 31% (@ATL, @HOU)

After excelling in his initial two starts, Abbott has struggled mightily with command (9 BB) while failing to get through five innings in each of his past two outings. The southpaw has had some effective stretches over his career, but in general he allows too many walks and home runs to enjoy consistent effectiveness. This feels like a gamble that isn’t worth taking.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Michael Wacha vs. CWS (Wednesday, 29)

Tony Gonsolin @MIA (Tuesday, 41)

Hayden Wesneski @MIL (Tuesday, 22)

Matthew Liberatore vs. PIT (Tuesday, 29)

José Soriano vs. TOR (Thursday, 23)

Merrill Kelly vs. NYM (Wednesday, 35)

Grant Holmes vs. CIN (Wednesday, 29)

Jake Irvin vs. CLE (Monday, 28)

Erick Fedde @WSH (Friday, 17)

Tanner Houck vs. TEX (Tuesday, 44)

Jordan Hicks @MIN (Friday, 14)

Jameson Taillon @NYM (Friday, 29)

Ben Brown vs. SF (Wednesday, 10)

Tomoyuki Sugano @MIN (Friday, 22)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Royals vs. White Sox: Kansas City is off to a slow start offensively, which could change in a hurry during a four-game series against the lowly White Sox. Jonathan India (43%) should maximize his plate appearances out of the leadoff spot, while left-handed hitters Michael Massey (2%) and Kyle Isbel (1%) are deep-league options thanks to the fact that the White Sox will deploy four right-handed starters.

Tigers @ Rockies: Although they have just three games over the next four days, the Tigers have plenty of opportunities to feast at hitter-friendly Coors Field against a weak Colorado pitching staff. Zach McKinstry (57%) is the easy Tiger to add in 10-team leagues, especially with his four-position eligibility. Dillon Dingler (6%) is a great catcher streamer and Javier Báez (38%) has put himself back on the radar of late.