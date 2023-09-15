F1 standings: Max Verstappen closing in on championship three-peat

After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.

To calculate Verstappen’s “magic number” – the advantage he needs to clinch a third world title – multiply 26 (the maximum points haul in a standard weekend) by how many rounds remain and add 24 points (accounting for the eight points available to the winner in the three remaining sprint races).

If he keeps winning, Verstappen is on pace to clinch the championship following the Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit on Oct. 8, with five rounds remaining. Verstappen clinched last year’s title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Oct. 9, 2022, with four rounds remaining and won the 2021 title in thrilling fashion with a last-race, last-lap pass of Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

2023 F1 drivers' standings

1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 364 2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 219 3. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 170 4. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 164 5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 117 6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 111 7. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 109 8. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 79 9. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 47 10. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 37 11. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 36 12. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 36 13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 21 14. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 9 15. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6 16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 4 17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3 18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 2 19. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 0 20. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 021. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0 22. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

Remaining 2023 F1 schedule

Singapore Grand PrixMarina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore September 17, 8 a.m. ET

Japanese Grand PrixSuzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan September 24, 1 a.m. ET

Qatar Grand PrixLusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar October 8, 1 p.m. ET

United States Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas October 22, 3 p.m. ET

Mexico City Grand PrixAutdoromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City October 29, 4 p.m. ET

Sao Paulo Grand PrixJosé Carlos Pace Autodrome, São Paulo November 5, noon ET

Las Vegas Grand PrixLas Vegas Strip Street Circuit, Las Vegas November 19, 1 a.m. ET

Abu Dhabi Grand PrixYas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 26, 8 a.m. ET