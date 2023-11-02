Evacuations to Egypt continue as Israeli troops surround Gaza City: Full coverage of the Israel-Hamas war

• Israel's ground assault continued Thursday with troops completing an "encirclement" around Gaza City, an IDF spokesman said.

• International calls for a ceasefire are growing louder as civilian deaths mount and the humanitarian crisis grows. Israel has so far rejected such calls in its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 people dead.

• More than 8,800 people — including thousands of children — have since been killed in retaliatory strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.

• President Biden suggested a humanitarian "pause" on Wednesday, as limited evacuations into Egypt began through the Rafah border crossing.

• U.S. citizens were among the first to leave the besieged enclave, along with other foreign nationals and injured Palestinians. Another 400 American nationals were approved to leave Gaza on Thursday.

Our live coverage has ended for today.