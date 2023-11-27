Evacuation alarm briefly halted the NFL RedZone broadcast, but Scott Hanson powered through

Scott Hanson ran into an issues on Sunday afternoon that left both him and NFL fans stunned.

During the late slate of games, a building alarm started going off in the background of the NFL RedZone broadcast. Hanson then announced that he and the rest of the crew had to evacuate the studios in Inglewood, California, for an unknown reason.

The plan, he said, was just to stick with the Philadelphia Eagles-Buffalo Bills game the rest of the way.

Thankfully just moments later, Hanson was back on the air and said that everything was fine. Everyone in the building was safe, and he started powering through the rest of the broadcast despite the alarm — which included a loud voice telling people to find the nearest stairwell — going off in the background.

“I am reminded of an old Chinese proverb which says, ‘May you live to see interesting times,’” Hanson said. “I’ve never had this happen before, I’m pretty sure all of our professionals haven’t either, but we soldier on …”

The NFL Network’s studios — where Red Zone originates — are located at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are hosting the Ravens on SNF. Huge place, but figured it makes sense to relay that. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) November 27, 2023

It’s still not clear why the alarm was going off in the first place. Hanson, however, handled the unusual situation perfectly.

Well, that was…. interesting.

Alarm has stopped.

Apparently all clear.

Still waiting on details.



Thanks for watching NFL RedZone week 12 ! One to remember. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) November 27, 2023

Hanson has been the host of NFL RedZone since it first launched in 2009. The show, which has quickly become a fan favorite, bounces around from game to game every Sunday with nonstop coverage showing the best moments from every game going on. Hanson remained the host of the channel when NFL Sunday Ticket went over to YouTube TV this season. DirecTV, which was the home of Sunday Ticket for years, had a separate Red Zone channel that was hosted by Andrew Siciliano.

RedZone is broadcasted each week from the NFL Network offices in Inglewood, California, adjacent to SoFi Stadium. The Los Angeles Chargers were set to host the Baltimore Ravens there on Sunday night.