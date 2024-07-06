Enormous lines form for Yankee Stadium's George Costanza bobblehead

The New York Yankees made a bobblehead for their most beloved (fictional) front office employee. Let's just say it was a hit with fans.

With a George Costanza bobblehead up for grabs at Yankee Stadium on Friday, fans lined up by the thousands to nab the miniature version of the beloved "Seinfeld" character. They had reason to be competitive, as only the first 18,000 fans would get one, out of a capacity of 46,537.

You can see the lines for yourself here:

Yankees fans PACKED the gates for a chance to get a George Costanza bobblehead 😂💯



Working for the Yankees was a key part of George's character in the show's later seasons, with the "character" of bombastic owner George Steinbrenner played by series co-creator Larry David. It didn't always go well for George, but it was always good television.

Unfortunately, a "Seinfeld"-themed night should have been a warning to fans that their night might end in unsatisfying fashion.

The Yankees, having entered Friday with 13 losses in their last 17 games, stood to make some ground back up with a 3-1 lead over the rival Boston Red Sox after eight innings. Unfortunately, Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida erased that lead with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth.

The game then went to extra innings, where Ceddanne Rafaela put the Red Sox on top with a two-run homer to lead off the 10th inning. The Yankees didn't even score a run in the bottom of the inning, with Aaron Judge, Alex Verdugo and Oswaldo Cabrera all going down after a Juan Soto leadoff single.

Considering Yankees manager Aaron Boone was already dealing with critics before the game, that's not going to help.