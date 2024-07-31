Early Super Bowl picks, QB confidence meter & Aaron Rodgers skipping NFL preseason | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

On this episode of Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab go through some of the more confusing QB situations in the NFL and grade them on a made-up confidence meter, but first…

The Bears signed WR D.J. Moore to the largest contract in team history, and everyone agrees that it’s a good deal and a smart move for both sides.

It appears as though Aaron Rodgers will skip playing in the NFL preseason for the New York Jets after missing all of last season with a torn Achilles. How will he be able to knock the rust off? Is this a sign that the team, or the player, is in control of the situation?

Finally, it’s time to get into the QB Confidence Meter. The guys start in San Francisco, where Frank says that the 49ers shouldn’t pay Brock Purdy and shouldn’t pay any QB that isn’t on a rookie contract. It’s a bold idea!

Fitz says that Russell Wilson is washed up in Pittsburgh, but even if Russ plays well this year…then what? The Steelers don’t want to pay him what the market says he’s worth. Another unknown is in Indianapolis, where Anthony Richardson has a sky-high ceiling but hasn’t played very much the past two seasons.

Fitz says that Joe Burrow is the 2nd best QB in the NFL, but there’s going to continue to be concerns about whether he can stay healthy. Meanwhile, the Vikings are betting on a rookie QB that barely threw the ball in college.

On Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix, both guys agree that he needs to start for Sean Payton’s team immediately. Fitz has some homework to back up a strong claim he has about Bo Nix being the next Nathan Peterman.

Finally, we put Frank on “Schwab Island” and make him defend his Super Bowl LIX pick before Fitz gives his own pick for who will be taking home the Lombardi Trophy.

