E-cigarette sales skyrocketed from 2020 to 2022

A study released Thursday revealed that e-cigarette sales increased by 46.6% between January 2020 and December 2022.

During that study period, the number of brands increased by 46.2%, from 184 to 269 brands.

Sales of prefilled devices decreased, while disposable devices increased.

Sales of flavors such as fruit, candy, and desserts that appeal to youth also increased.

“The tobacco industry is well aware that flavors appeal to and attract kids, and that young people are uniquely vulnerable to nicotine addiction,” said Robin Koval, CEO and President, Truth Initiative. “While we are encouraged by FDA’s recent actions to curb unlawful marketing of flavored e-cigarettes, we all must work with even greater urgency to protect our nation’s youth from all flavored e-cigarettes, including disposables.”

The five top-selling brands were Vuse, JUUL, Elf Bar, NJOY, and Breeze Smoke, with Elf Bar (now marketed as EBDESIGN) emerging as the top-selling disposable brand in the country.

“The dramatic spikes in youth e-cigarette use back in 2017 and 2018, primarily driven by JUUL, showed us how quickly e-cigarette sales and use patterns can change,” said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, Ph.D., MPH, director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. “Retail sales data are key to providing real-time information on the rapidly changing e-cigarette landscape, which is essential to reducing youth tobacco use.”

The retail sales data included sales from brick-and-mortar retailers only.

The data did not include purchase age or sales data from tobacco-specialty stores, including vape shops and internet retailers.

“The surge in total e-cigarette sales during 2020-2022 was driven by non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette sales, such as menthol, which dominates the prefilled cartridge market, and fruit and candy flavors, which lead the disposable e-cigarette market. Data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey also highlight the popularity of these flavored e-cigarettes among U.S. middle and high school students,” said Fatma Romeh Ali, Ph.D., MA, a Health Economist at the CDC Foundation and lead author of the study.

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, youth use of tobacco in any form, including e-cigarettes, is unsafe.

